Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 3,822 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,322.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8,263.92 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,514.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,601.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $783.01 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

