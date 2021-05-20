Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 99,402 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 183.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,402 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after buying an additional 4,150,843 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,490 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,109,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,939,000 after purchasing an additional 254,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,828,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,592,000 after acquiring an additional 66,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.