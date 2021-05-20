Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EXP stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.87. 31,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,384. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $62.46 and a one year high of $153.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $437,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,845.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $2,676,060. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

