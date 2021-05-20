E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.76

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 8549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $250,704,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at about $177,519,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at about $111,758,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at about $82,704,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at about $37,358,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

