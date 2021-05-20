E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.99

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 39529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on EONGY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get E.On alerts:

The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that E.On Se will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.45%. E.On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

E.On Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.