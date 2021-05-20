E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 5,000 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $231,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $336,977.69.

On Tuesday, April 20th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $291,150.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $327,700.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $214,568.64.

On Tuesday, March 16th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $306,600.00.

Quanterix stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. Research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanterix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

