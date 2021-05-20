DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GYC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.43 ($28.74).

GYC stock opened at €22.00 ($25.88) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.97.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

