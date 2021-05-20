Dye & Durham (DYNDF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS: DYNDF) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$47.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Dye & Durham had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Dye & Durham is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. Dye & Durham Limited has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

