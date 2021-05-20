DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.17

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.17 and last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 71310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 60,542 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,997 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.