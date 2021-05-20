DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.17

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.17 and last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 71310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.
DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16.
DXC Technology Company Profile (NYSE:DXC)
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.
