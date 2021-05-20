DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.66. 279,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,684,875. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.98 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

