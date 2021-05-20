DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 140,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,799,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $975,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 49,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.64. 35,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,362. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.70 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $187.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

