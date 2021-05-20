DT Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,462. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $149.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

