DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 9,003 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

