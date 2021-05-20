DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.14 million.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.31 million, a PE ratio of -63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DSPG shares. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.20.

In other DSP Group news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 7,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $121,576.30. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

