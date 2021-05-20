Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.58

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $2.78. Drive Shack shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 1,472,516 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $249.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Drive Shack during the first quarter valued at $7,223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Drive Shack by 2,175.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 823,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 787,453 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Drive Shack during the first quarter valued at $2,309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Drive Shack by 279.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 707,563 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Drive Shack during the first quarter valued at $2,083,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Drive Shack Company Profile (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

