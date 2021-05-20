DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.82. 13,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 278,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on DRDGOLD from $19.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.2719 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DRDGOLD by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,500,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,507 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 58.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 222,779 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

