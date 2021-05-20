Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Investec upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $72.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $73.50.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.
