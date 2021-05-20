Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Investec upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $72.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 8.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

