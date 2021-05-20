DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DouYu International will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DouYu International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in DouYu International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DouYu International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in DouYu International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

