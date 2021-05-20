DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.10.

Shares of DV stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

