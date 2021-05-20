Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $610.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John Lycouris sold 42,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $592,041.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,079.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $187,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,784 shares of company stock worth $3,275,505. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

