Dock Price Reaches $0.0583 on Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar. Dock has a market cap of $40.07 million and approximately $14.63 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00069680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00092029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.14 or 0.01066526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00053489 BTC.

Dock Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.