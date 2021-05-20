Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Trading Down 8.5%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) fell 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.37 and last traded at $71.37. 306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.98.

The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery accounts for 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.