Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock.

“@context”:”http:\/\/schema.org”,”@type”:”Article”,”headline”:”Discovery, Texas Roadhouse upgrades among today’s top calls on Wall Street”,”image”:”https:\/\/thefly.com\/images\/logo_thefly_small.png”,”datePublished”:”2021-05-17T09:36:28-0400″,”description”:”Article symbols: DISCA, T, CMCSA, VIAC, DIS, TXRH, CLF, X, ULTA, HOG, CMI, DISCK”} Check out today’s top analyst calls from a…”> Discovery, Texas Roadhouse upgrades among today’s top calls on Wall Street DISCA;T;CMCSA;VIAC;DIS;TXRH;CLF;X;ULTA;HOG;CMI;DISCK – The Fly //#1067 Algunos plugins generan llamados a undefined page siempre que haya un input con el nombre “search”. Esto lo debería apagar. window.suggestmeyes_loaded = true; // Variable global que indica en qué página está var page = ‘landingPageNews’; var loggedin = 0; var esGrandfathered = 0; var snf = 0; var fts = ‘https://thefly.com//free_trial.php’; var sfd = ‘https://thefly.com/’; var logJs = false; var sessionNotify = {}; sessionNotify.title = “; sessionNotify.message = “; sessionNotify.redirect = “; (function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i[‘GoogleAnalyticsObject’]=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){ (i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o), m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m) })(window,document,’script’,’//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js’,’ga’); $(“document”).ready(function(){ ga(‘create’, ‘UA-57334935-1’, ‘thefly.com’); ga(‘set’, ‘dimension1’, ‘notlogged’); ga(‘send’, ‘pageview’); }); /* Wrappers para analytics */ function aTrackEvent(eventCategory, eventAction, eventLabel, eventValue, fieldsObject){ ga(‘send’, ‘event’, eventCategory, eventAction, eventLabel, eventValue, fieldsObject); log(“aTrackEvent(‘”+eventCategory+”‘,'”+eventAction+”‘,'”+eventLabel+”‘,'”+eventValue+”‘)”); //console.log(“aTrackEvent(‘”+eventCategory+”‘,'”+eventAction+”‘,'”+eventLabel+”‘,'”+eventValue+”‘)”); return true; } {“@context”:”http:\/\/schema.org”,”@type”:”Organization”,”url”:”https:\/\/thefly.com”,”logo”:”https:\/\/thefly.com\/images\/logo_thefly_small.png”,”contactPoint”:[{“@type”:”ContactPoint”,”telephone”:”+1 908 273 6397″,”contactType”:”customer support”,”areaServed”:”US”,”availableLanguage”:”English”}],”sameAs”:[]} {“@context”:”http:\/\/schema.org”,”@type”:”WebSite”,”name”:”TheFly.com”,”alternateName”:”First site in stock news.”,”url”:”https:\/\/thefly.com”} InvestingChannelQueue = window.InvestingChannelQueue || []; InvestingChannelQueue.push(function() { InvestingChannel.UAT.Run(“0e5c08ae-fecf-41c6-8671-93ae635c67af”); }); Get Free Trial Forgot password Remember me Home News & Analysis Breaking News On The Fly Fly cast My Portfolios Calendars Events Syndicate Street Research About The Fly Services About Us HELP/FAQ Contact Us Subscriptions Mobile Version Breaking News Instant updates and real-time market news. May 17th, 2021 09:36 Discovery, Texas Roadhouse upgrades among today’s top calls on Wall Street Fly Intel Laurie Pasternack Chan – email Cummins upgrade also among today’s notable calls Check out today’s top analyst calls from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly. DISCOVERY UPGRADED TO BUY: Citi analyst Jason Bazinet upgraded Discovery (DISCA) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $44, up from $40. The analyst believes the media transaction reported last night makes sense for both AT&T (T) and Discovery. Discovery needs additional scale in terms of content and advertising spending to compete effectively in a direct-to-consumer world, and AT&T “potentially brings sufficient scale on both dimensions,,” Citigroup’s analyst wrote.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DISCA. Macquarie raised Discovery from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised Discovery from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Discovery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Discovery from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.70.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $33.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.