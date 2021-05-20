discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Shares Down 0.5%

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 730 ($9.54) and last traded at GBX 741 ($9.68). 50,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 108,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($9.73).

DSCV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The company has a market capitalization of £662.87 million and a P/E ratio of 55.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 750.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 684.47.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

