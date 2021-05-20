Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $114.67 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $121.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.