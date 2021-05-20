Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DIISY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.
OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $17.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $18.38.
Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile
Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
