Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 684 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,106,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $100,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $73,230,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,148,000 after acquiring an additional 265,845 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,778,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 37,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.75, for a total value of $977,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $699,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,415.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,773 shares of company stock valued at $15,717,707 in the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

