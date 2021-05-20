Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $99.74 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,171,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $99,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FRT opened at $112.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.39.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.