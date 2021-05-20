Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $97.90 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,912,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.46% of CubeSmart worth $97,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,265. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $43.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

