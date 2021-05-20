Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $101.31 Million Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,990 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.52% of ITT worth $101,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 2,965.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $92.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average of $82.38. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

