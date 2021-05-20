Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,902,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,781 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $96,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EWBC. Compass Point lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Insiders sold 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $311,959 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.68.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

