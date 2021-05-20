Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Hilton Worldwide worth $100,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,425,000 after purchasing an additional 141,477 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 89,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $120.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.14. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $132.69. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,823 shares of company stock worth $1,824,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

