Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) VP Tom W. Bolin Sells 400 Shares

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dillard’s stock opened at $131.39 on Thursday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.94) earnings per share. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 536.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 71.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

