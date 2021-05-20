Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Brokerages expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.36 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $919.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.94) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,558. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $202,900. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 34.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 18.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 29.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 2,420.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.46. The stock had a trading volume of 288,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

