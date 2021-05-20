Digitex Price Hits $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex has traded down 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00075935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.85 or 0.01194021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00059777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.55 or 0.09883346 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

