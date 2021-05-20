Digitex City (DGTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.07 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One Digitex City coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00076183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00018788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $464.90 or 0.01173371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00057200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,859.17 or 0.09740280 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

