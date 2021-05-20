Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Critical Comparison

Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diginex and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diginex N/A N/A -$840,000.00 ($0.11) -48.09 Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 5.18 $98.08 million $1.64 9.68

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Diginex. Diginex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bain Capital Specialty Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Diginex and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diginex N/A -16.86% -1.44% Bain Capital Specialty Finance -4.91% 8.56% 3.25%

Volatility and Risk

Diginex has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Diginex and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diginex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00

Diginex presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.84%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential downside of 20.24%. Given Diginex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diginex is more favorable than Bain Capital Specialty Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Diginex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Diginex on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients. It also provides asset management services under the Bletchley Park Asset Management name; and securitization advisory, origination, and distribution services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

