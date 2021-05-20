DiFy.Finance Price Down 40.8% This Week (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, DiFy.Finance has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. DiFy.Finance has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $961,116.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DiFy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $228.16 or 0.00562125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00076253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00018011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.52 or 0.01201118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00057678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.56 or 0.09841498 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Profile

DiFy.Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . The official website for DiFy.Finance is dify.finance . The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

DiFy.Finance Coin Trading

