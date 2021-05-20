DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $129.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

