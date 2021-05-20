Dialight (LON:DIA) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Dialight (LON:DIA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.

Dialight stock traded down GBX 4.23 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 300.78 ($3.93). The stock had a trading volume of 12,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,516. Dialight has a 1 year low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 346.84 ($4.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 278.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.92. The stock has a market cap of £97.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

