Dialight (LON:DIA) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Dialight (LON:DIA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.
Dialight stock traded down GBX 4.23 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 300.78 ($3.93). The stock had a trading volume of 12,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,516. Dialight has a 1 year low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 346.84 ($4.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 278.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.92. The stock has a market cap of £97.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38.
