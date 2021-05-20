Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,430.31 ($44.82).

Shares of DGE traded up GBX 55.50 ($0.73) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,402.50 ($44.45). 2,194,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,041. The stock has a market cap of £79.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,211.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,005.25. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,402.50 ($44.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders purchased 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288 over the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

