Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.64.

NYSE DVN opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

