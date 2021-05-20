Devon Energy Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

NYSE DVN opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

