Dev Protocol Price Hits $10.42 on Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $11.65 million and approximately $796,766.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.42 or 0.00026334 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012392 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.67 or 0.01123923 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

