Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.45 ($25.23).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €16.59 ($19.52) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.45.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

