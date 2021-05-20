Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €115.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KBX. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.42 ($122.84).

KBX opened at €102.75 ($120.88) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €104.52 and its 200-day moving average is €106.93. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €83.36 ($98.07) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

