Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $879.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on DESP. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

