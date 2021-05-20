Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Insider Purchases £101,340 in Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Mark Breuer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Mark Breuer purchased 4,000 shares of Derwent London stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,312 ($43.27) per share, with a total value of £132,480 ($173,085.97).

DLN stock opened at GBX 3,402 ($44.45) on Thursday. Derwent London Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,553 ($46.42). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,362.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,215.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 52.45 ($0.69) per share. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.06%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,443.83 ($44.99).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

