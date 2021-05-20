DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.750-2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.14 billion.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.11. The stock had a trading volume of 28,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,293. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.90.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.