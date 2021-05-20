Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $400.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.
DE stock opened at $358.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.41. The firm has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.
