Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $400.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock opened at $358.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.41. The firm has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.